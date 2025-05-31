We visit a thriving independent shop in Ludlow offering an eclectic mix of clothing and accessories that make people smile

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Among them is Eclectica in Mill Street which sells a curated collection of clothing and accessories for customers who are looking for something a bit different.

The shop, located within a Grade-2 listed building near the castle, first opened its doors in November 2016.

Since then it has built a loyal customer base of local residents and regularly attracts shoppers from further afield.

Eclectica was the creation of good friends Jodie Deakin and Vicki Orttewell, who met while working at clothing shop Tiger Lily.

Jodie likes to source items that will make customers smile

"Like all good stories, it started over a glass of wine," says Jodie, who previously spent 20 years working in London's creative publishing industry.

"I went to university in London and had a career in publishing.

"After I moved to Ludlow, I got a part-time job at Tiger Lily where I met Vicki and we became firm friends.

"The lady that owned Tiger Lily put it up for sale and we discussed whether we should buy it," she explains.

With the seed of an idea planted, they knew they wanted to combine their shared passion for unique and beautiful clothing and accessories.

They decided to branch out on their own to start a business from scratch and found their ideal premises in Mill Street.

Eclectica stocks fashion, accessories and lifestyle products from around the world which range in price from the everyday essential to the decadent treat.

Customers can find a wide range of accessories

"As the name suggests, we sell an eclectic mix of womenswear - clothing, accessories, anything you might need to make a gorgeous outfit,” says the 48-year-old.

"We have also recently extended a little bit on our menswear and, where we can, we like to support local makers. There is always something new to look at,” she adds.

Jodie enjoys finding interesting products and items that “make people smile” and will lift their mood whenever they wear them.

"Clothes should be fun and they do affect our mood. There’s that lovely meme – “I’m nicer when I like my outfit”. When you feel good in what you’re wearing, the day is easier,” she says.

Eclectica also stocks men's clothing

Among the brands customers will find on the rails are Compania Fantastica, Desigual, Orientique, Mousqueton, B-YU and Access.

"We try to work with brands that have fair trade practices and know the provenance of their clothing, from start to finish,” explains Jodie.

Her aim is to make the shopping experience as enjoyable as possible for her customers so Eclectica offers characterful and good-sized changing rooms with mirrors and pleasant lighting.

"If you’re not sure about a piece, we are not going to hard sell you on it. We want you to go home and think about it,” says Jodie.

Since Vicki left the business to take up a fresh challenge around 18 months ago, Jodie has been running the shop with the help of team members, Debby Gatehouse, who is Eclectica’s in-house stylist and colour consultant, and jewellery maker Elaine Fraser-King.

Twice a year, the shop joins forces with other businesses in the town to organise a catwalk fashion show in aid of local good causes, which in the past have included Ludlow Hospital League of Friends and Ludlow Assembly Rooms.

From sourcing new stock to chatting to regular customers, Jodie loves the variety that comes with running a shop.

The shop always has eye-catching window displays

"No two days are ever the same. I still have a side business as a graphic designer so I have a lovely balance of spending eight hours in front of a computer and talking to real life humans,” she says. In recent years, there has been growing appreciation for independent businesses and the vital role they play in the community.

"We’re very fortunate here in Ludlow, the local residents, myself included, are very passionate about our independent High Street.

"We’ve got a really nice mix of independents and chains and we have the fabulous market,” says Jodie.

"Independent shops are so important because for some people, we may be the only people they speak to in a day. It’s all about having that right balance of independents and chains and we have that in Ludlow,” she adds.

For more information, see shop.eclecticaofludlow.co.uk