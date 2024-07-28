Sun shines as thousands enjoy dog day birthday event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organised by Ludlow Rotary Club, the event has raised more than £140,000 to be distributed to good causes over the years.

Hosted at Stokesay Court the day saw around 3,000 people turning out to see a host of dogs battling it out in a series of fun categories.

Thousands of people – and dogs – turned out for Ludlow Dog Day.

Local rotarian and organiser, Barry Forrester, said: "The thing about it is it's a fun dog day. We have all sorts of different competitions, from scruffiest mutt to the most endearing eyes, and the fastest biscuit catcher."

Mr Forrester said it had been a wonderful day, with the sun shining on those attending, with a packed show featuring 20 competition categories.

Hundreds of dogs were entered across the sections.

Mr Forrester said they were lucky to be able to stage the day at such a picturesque venue, and thanked the owner of Stokesay Court for their support.

He said: "It is a beautiful venue, with the backdrop of Stokesay Court and views over the Shropshire hills – it is a delightful spot."

He added: "We are extraordinarily grateful to the owner Caroline Magnus for allowing us to use it."

As wells as competitions the day included have-a-go events such as dog agility, flyball, and hoopers, while gun dogs were able to demonstrate their ability to retrieve – or not.

Demonstrations throughout the day included past favourites such as the Paws for Thought Display Team and Bliss Gate Dog Obedience Team alongside All Positive Dog Services.

As well as the doggy events, there were plenty of stalls to enjoy whether selling dog and country related goods or pampering to human needs such as the food, drink, and the popular tea tent.