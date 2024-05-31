'He is a predator that needs to be stopped': says victim of plumber who sent her a 'barrage of vile messages' over three years
A Ludlow plumber who sent a customer a 'barrage of vile, suggestive messages' as well as images of his aroused genitalia over a three-year period has been placed on a curfew.
Plus
Published
David Richard Dykes of Tenbury Road, Clee Hill, had admitted one count of harassment when he appeared before magistrates in Telford on Wednesday.
The court heard how the 40-year-old had been a gas plumber and his victim a customer.
Kate Price prosecuting told the magistrates that their relationship had been “purely professional”.