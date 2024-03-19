Survey work on key bridge 'damaged by traffic and potholes' welcomed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Vivienne Parry, who represents Ludlow South at Shropshire Council raised the issue at a recent meeting of the council.

She says the council has agreed to carry out a survey at Ludford Bridge and its surroundings on April 4.

Councillor Parry said: “There are several issues concerning the bridge including damage inflicted by traffic on the parapet and the numerous potholes around the bridge and along the road towards the A49.

"I will also be pressing the officers to move back the warning sign for the weak bridge back to the A49. This will give lorry drivers using sat nav the opportunity to turn back well before they reach town."

Councillor Parry also wants the bridge to remain open for walkers and cyclists.