A petition started by Sheena Wieckowicz of the town's recently launched residents group calls on the "proud residents" of the town to "demand action on this matter".

"Sign this petition today to voice your support for the immediate resolution of this dispute and restoration of our beloved town wall," she writes.

Campaigner and residents' group leader Darren Childs says that waiting nearly 11 years for part of the town wall to be fixed is "ridiculous".

Since holding a group public meeting earlier in the month members have raised the issue at a meeting of Ludlow Town Council.

A statement from the council was issued in response last week which Mr Childs says is a sign that the town council is "feeling the pressure from the residents for action".

But Mr Childs says the town wall issue should now be the subject of a public meeting in March where points can be raised in public.

The petition which was launched on January 14 and has more than 170 names on it online says that the "residents and visitors to Ludlow have been deprived of one of its most cherished beauty spots for over a decade."

It adds: "The collapsed town wall behind St Lawrence's Church was once a symbol of our town's rich history and natural beauty.

"This year marks the 11th year since its unfortunate collapse, and yet nothing substantial has been done to restore it. Instead, an unsightly metal fence now stands as a constant reminder of this unresolved issue.

"The ongoing dispute surrounding the restoration efforts is unacceptable. It reflects poorly on our commitment to preserving Ludlow's history and maintaining its natural beauty. We urge those responsible to act swiftly in resolving this dispute so that restoration work can commence."

11 years on, the Ludlow collapsed town wall.

Chris Nayler, the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for South Shropshire, has added his voice to the campaign.

He said: “These unique Ludlow walls are such a special part of Shropshire heritage. I’m going to be fighting to get them repaired.

“I completely sympathise with the need to sort out who owns what - but 10 years for that, while the walls crumble?

“I think Historic England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund should set a deadline to apply for funding - or otherwise they won’t pay for repairs.”

Last week Ludlow Town Council issued a statement about the saga which involves a "legal debate between Shropshire Council, the Town Council, and Parochial Church Council concerning liability" started in 2015.

The wall is owned by St Laurence Parochial Church Council and the town council says it looked to Shropshire Council and St Laurence’s Parochial Church Council to do whatever they can in support of the project.

Early in 2016, the first meeting between Ludlow Town Council and the Parochial Church Council liaison group had taken place, and project stages were agreed in outline; and discussions with statutory bodies were begun.

It added that a detailed report and recommendations for the final stage repair works was presented to the town council’s legal advisors in 2022.

"It is estimated that the cost of the repair works will exceed £3 million pounds.

"Ludlow Town Council is researching all available information to seek further advice from a barrister," the statement added.

But it added that it cannot say anything more until it has received advice from its legal team.

"We are aware of the concerns of the people of Ludlow but until our legal team is in a position to advise us further, we cannot issue anything further," the statement concluded.

Councillor Andy Boddington said: "Ludlow Town Council has always been reluctant to take on responsibility for the repairs.

"For the last seven years, the town council has accepted responsibility for “leading on the repairs” but it has always denied it is responsible for the costs.

"Now it has gone beyond asking St Laurence’s and Shropshire Council to contribute to the costs, is trying again to pass the buck to Shropshire Council. I would be astonished if it succeeded in that.

"While legal arguments are going on, the town council is still responsible for the maintenance of St Laurence’s churchyard."

But Councillor Boddington estimated that if the town council were to pay for the £3 million repairs it would add £29 a year to the current town council tax demand of £231.95 or £102,563 a year over 30 years.