Electricity worker dies on site in south Shropshire

National Grid are working closely with the police and Health and Safety Executive (STOCK IMAGE).

The person, who has not been named, was on site near Ludlow, when the tragedy happened on Wednesday .

National Grid said it was working with police and the Health and Safety Executive.

A statement from National Grid Electricity Distribution said: "We are devastated that one of our colleagues very sadly lost their life in an incident on site on Wednesday morning.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting the family and colleagues of the individual and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"We are working closely with the police and Health and Safety Executive as they carry out their investigations."