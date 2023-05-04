Kettle on gas hob sparks kitchen fire in Ludlow

It happened on Ballard Close in Ludlow at about 1.20am on Thursday.

Two fire crews attended to put out the blaze using jugs of water.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 01:20 on Thursday, May,4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as kitchen fire in Ballard Close, Ludlow .

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms and Ludlow.