Kettle on gas hob sparks kitchen fire in Ludlow

By Emma Walker

A kitchen fire broke out after a kettle was accidentally placed on a gas hob.

It happened on Ballard Close in Ludlow at about 1.20am on Thursday.

Two fire crews attended to put out the blaze using jugs of water.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 01:20 on Thursday, May,4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as kitchen fire in Ballard Close, Ludlow .

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Craven Arms and Ludlow.

Small fire involving kettle accidentally placed on gas hob. Fire extinguished using jugs of water and property naturally ventilated."

