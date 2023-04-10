Ludlow Rugby Club applies to use field for training and parking

The rugby club also hosts several events such as Ludlow Magnalonga

The club has submitted the application to Shropshire Council for change of use for the field – from agricultural to ‘community recreation with occasional vehicle parking’.

The proposal would allow the club to carry out training on the field, and also for car parking on match days. A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.

Earlier this year the club was confirmed as the location for Ludlow’s popular Spring Festival after Shropshire Council’s licensing committee approved the plan.

Meanwhile, a business park could be converted into housing if planners agree with the proposal from Helle Holdings for the site in St Martins.

The proposal is for the St Martin’s Business Park on Ellesmere Road, and would see 17 homes built at the site – as well as an access for vehicles.

An outline application for residential property on the site was approved back in 2002 but was not taken up. The latest proposal says fresh homes would fit in with the area. The application states: “The site is surrounded on all sides by residential housing and work has recently started on the development of housing on the Mount Pleasant site opposite.

“The present light industrial use is not compatible with the area, generates noise from the workshops and heavy duty vehicle activity.

“Housing on the site would be completely in keeping with the residential housing which lines Ellesmere Road.”

***

Telford & Wrekin Council is being asked to look at varying conditions on a previous application for the Granville Landfill site on Grange Lane, Redhill. The authority has also received an application for a project that would create 10 flats and a retail unit. The proposal for the site of 1 and 3 Slaney Street, Oakengates, is for the demolition of two dwellings to put up the new buildings.

***

A road will be closed while a transport company carries out vital repair work. The work means that Elms Road in Little Stretton will be closed from 8pm on Saturday to 5.30am on Sunday. The closure, required by Network Rail, will allow for ‘devegetation works and brickwork repairs to parapets and a bridge’. An alternative route will be in place.

***

Level crossing maintenance will close a road overnight. Shropshire Council said that Network Rail had applied for a closure order for Long Lane in Craven Arms. The closure will come into effect at 11pm on Saturday and will last until 10am on Sunday. A signposted diversion will be in place directing drivers via Watling Street, the B4368, and the A49.

***