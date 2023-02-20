Still no sign of action 10 years after the collapse of Ludlow Town Walls

Councillor Andy Boddington next to the section of Ludlow Town Walls which collapsed

Ludlow Town Council has completed an extensive physical investigation of the site and is in the process of considering and refining legal advice before the next stage commences.

But there is no sign yet of specialist work being carried out on the 33ft section of the ancient walls collapsed on Upper Linney, behind St Laurence's Church, in the early hours of Monday, February 18, 2013 damaging a car and several garages.

Louise Bradley surveys the damage to her car after a section of Ludlow Town Walls collapsed onto it in 2013

Nearby residents were evacuated and although no-one was injured it led to calls for the wall to be repaired.

Town mayor Glenn Ginger and other councillors on the town authority have held meetings behind the scenes involving legal experts. The legal advice has not been made public.

Councillor Ginger said: "After the completion of an extensive physical investigation stage, Ludlow Town Council is in the process of considering and refining specialist legal advice prior to commencing the next stage."

But former town and current Shropshire councillor for Ludlow north, Andy Boddington, has this week called for a "wall of silence" about the future of the historic ancient walls to be broken down.

Portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down during the night crushing a vehicle parked next to them. Shropshire Councillor Martin Taylor-Smith and council employees make safe the damage.

"Ludlow Town Council is still in a period of silence about the future of the walls," said Councillor Boddington.

There have been meetings behind the scenes but councillors on the authority have maintained a veil of secrecy on the issue. They are known to have involved solicitors at meetings where the public have been excluded.

Councillor Boddington said: "They do not seem to want to address the situation.

"But the town council has taken a total vow of silence on the issue - we can't even get a leak out of members. But residents have a right to know what is happening."

Recently-elected Ludlow town councillor Darren Childs has been involved in meetings but he like others is bound by rules of confidentiality that mean he cannot reveal the precise nature of the discussions with the barrister.

He said: “Ludlow Town Walls are an important part of the town’s history and should be protected for future generations. I am disappointed that the issue has still not been resolved after 10 years.

“I was at the meeting but council rules mean that we have to keep details of what was discussed completely confidential. It is fair to say, though, that talks are ongoing and we as a town council aim to work towards a solution.”

The precise nature of legal discussions have not been revealed but vegetation has been seen growing out of the rubble.

Former town councillor Andy Boddington, who represents the town on Shropshire Council, said: “I am shocked by the state of the collapsed area. There are sycamores and a buddleia growing out of the rubble. All vegetation needs removing as a matter of urgency to prevent further damage to the wall.”

He added the security fencing is partly collapsed and the site is an “eyesore”.

“That’s not fair on nearby residents. It should be tidied up immediately," he said.

“There is security fencing blocking off part of the Garden of Rest above the collapsed wall. This area has been allowed to go wild. It should be a wildflower meadow. But even wildflower meadows need to be maintained with mowing once a year.”

Councillor Boddington added that it was time for action but he was not confident about the issue being resolved and the wall rebuilt within five years.

“This saga has been going on for 10 years,” he said. “It is time for the town council to act. This long saga needs to end but frankly I am not confident of it being resolved and the wall rebuilt within five years.”

The collapse was followed by a wrangle over who was responsible for paying to repair the historic walls, with Ludlow Town Council agreeing to lead the work in 2015.

The walls were originally built to protect the town from the threat of Welsh attack and civil war.

It is believed they were built in about 1270.

They encompassed parts of the existing town, making use of Ludlow Castle, and included eight gates and at least three mural towers.

The issue of repair work, which is likely to require significant funding, is complicated by the requirement for it to take place at a certain time of the year, between April and September, because of the historic materials required for the work.

It is likely to be an extremely costly and expensive repair job.

Councillor Boddington forecast the possibility of no repairs being carried out by the 10th anniversary when he spoke to the Shropshire Star two years ago.

At the time he said: "What hope is there of the collapsed section being completed before the tenth anniversary? Almost none, in my opinion. I would like to be proved wrong. The failure to repair one of Ludlow’s principal monuments is an embarrassment to our town. St Laurence’s churchyard is still disfigured by fencing. It’s a disgrace.

“Unless there is action soon, we should perhaps register the collapsed wall as a Monumental Failure and make it a tourist attraction.”

The walls’ collapse sparked a two-and-a-half year wrangle over who should foot the bill for the restoration.

A breakthrough came in May 2015 when funding of £38,545 from the Public Works Loans Board was secured and the Morton Partnership was appointed as lead consultant and structural engineer.

Ludlow Town Walls are listed on the Historic England Heritage At Risk register.

The website entry says the medieval town walls are in multiple ownership. Historic England has helped to fund a town walls management plan and the repair of sections of wall in both private and local authority ownership.

Its website says: "Following the collapse of a substantial length of wall below the parish Churchyard in 2013, Historic England provided advice to the Town Council who are primarily responsible for its repair. The Town Council has appointed a consultant Structural Engineer to carry out an options appraisal to inform repair costs."