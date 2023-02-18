Vigil held in Ludlow to remember murdered teenager Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death in Cheshire

Brianna Ghey, 16, died in Linear Park, Culcheth, on Saturday, February 11, after being attacked.

Candle lit vigils were held at a number of locations in the country on Friday, including Birmingham and Hednesford in Staffordshire.

In Ludlow people gathered in Castle Square, in front of Ludlow College, at 7pm.

The event was organised by Hal Musgrove from Pride Ludlow, who said: "I feel duty-bound to do it, to bring people together and let them know they're not alone."

He said the "community and the love" at a similar vigil in Shrewsbury had been "beautiful" and hoped the gathering would help prevent people from "sinking into a sadness".

Officers from Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were also at the vigil and tweeted their support.

The vigil in Ludlo on Friday night

They said: Ludlow SNT and response would like to share our support to a very poignant vigil that was held in memory of Brianna Ghey this evening.

"Some touching words shared by everyone involved and a credit to the local community. #ProtectTransKids #policingpromise (PC 21989 & PCSO 40287)."