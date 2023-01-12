Companies team up to give Ludlow running events a boost

The team at Flowfit

Andali Events, the company behind the Storm the Castle duathlon and the Ludlow10 road race, has received the boost from Ludlow company Flowfit.

The partnership will see Flowfit support all 2023 Andali Event races.

Simon Parsonage, chief executive of the hydraulic component manufacturer and supplier, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Andali Events. Races like Storm the Castle and Ludlow10 are an important part of Ludlow life, and we are proud to be helping a local company to deliver high quality events that showcase Ludlow.

"We look forward to working with [directors] Andy and Harriet in the months and years ahead.”

Andali Events directors Andy Silvey and Harriet Dearden said: “We are thrilled to be working with Flowfit, who are already known in Ludlow for supporting local sports teams and events.

"Sponsorship is so important for local races like ours, enabling us to deliver high quality events at affordable prices and helps us to keep entry costs as competitive as possible.”

Entries for both Storm the Castle and Ludlow10 races are open now, with other events planned for later in the year.

Andali Events is the sister company of Andali Fitness and was established to provide fitness events and competitions for all abilities by directors Andy Silvey, a Ludlow-based personal trainer, and Harriet Dearden, fundraiser and amateur athlete.

Flowfit is now a UK and European market leader in everything hydraulic, from distribution to systems and manufacturing.