Nick Corston with his mum, Di

Nick Corston, who hails from Ludlow, lives in the capital and makes regular inspirational trips back to his home county, runs the non-profit Steam Co which has a mission to inspire children to aim higher.

Nick said it is the icing on the cake after the year he has had and gave Shropshire a good mention when he was interviewed on BBC London on New Year's Eve. He spoke of the way his mum Di inspired him and was full of emotion as he spoke about how he was reminded how she inspired children when died earlier this year.

Di was part of his inspiration to start Steam Co 10 years ago as she ran a summer arts and crafts play scheme in Ludlow for more than 20 years with his dad Peter Corston was also a town, district and county councillor.

Nick says his ambition is to launch a "creativity revolution, and where other than the birthplace of the industrial revolution"

One of his trips back to his home county was earlier this year when he turned St Lawrence Primary School in Church Stretton into a virtual base on the planet Mars for the launch of a national campaign which tragically proved to be the day before his mother died.

Nick wants to Raise a Million Quids to Inspire a Million Kids to Aim Higher Than High, powered by their creativity and community.

He wants part of his mum’s legacy to be the location of a Steam Co. Drop Truck in the county. The plan is for it to inspire young people and communities across the region in schools and at fetes and festivals.