X Factor star lined up for the build up to Christmas lights switch on in Ludlow

Russell Jones..

Russell Jones, who grew up in Pontypool, vowed the X Factor judges in 2017 and even appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2012 as part of the group Only Boys Aloud.

A spokesman for Ludlow Town Council said: "Our Christmas tree has been picked out and we are excited to confirm that ‘Russell Jones’ who has performed with artists like ‘The Saturdays’ and ‘Ellie Goulding’ and has recently been performing on the XFactor will be singing on the Sunshine Radio stage in the build up to the lights switch on."

This festive season is shaping up to be a cracker in the south Shropshire town. A huge winter festival on the long weekend of November 25 to 27 is being put together by a host of organisations.

Organisations have rallied round to run festive markets on the square over the entire weekend with a Christmas bazaar and craft market in St Laurence’s Church and a Makers’ Market in the castle.

The collaborating organisations include Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, Ludlow Castle, St Laurence’s Church, Ludlow Fringe and Love Ludlow as well as many local businesses.

Events will kick off on the Friday evening with a festive tractor run through the town, organised by Orleton Young Farmers, with a community evening from 5pm to 9pm featuring a beer, pizza and open mic night in St Laurence’s.

The Saturday is going to be jam-packed with exciting events around the town centre, such as Santa’s Grotto with his reindeer, a free lantern-making workshop and the Sunshine Radio stage, which will feature Jack and the Beanstalk characters and live music from local choirs, and Russell Jones.