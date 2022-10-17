Ludlow Hospital

According to the website of property experts Fisher German a sale has been agreed for the site which sits on half an acre off New Road and Gravel Hill, Ludlow.

It had been marketed for a guide price of £450,000, inclusive of VAT.

Health campaigner Gill George of Defend our NHS in Shropshire says the sale of the maternity unit is not a surprise as it was closed in 2016 and is in a state of disrepair.

"It had been left to rot," said Ms George. "We know a sale has been agreed but what we didn't know is that we believe an 18-space car park off Gravel Hill that is used by staff, dialysis patients and ambulances has been bundled in.

"This has been done without consultation on the future of the car park."

The marketing information says the exact boundary of the site is to be agreed.

Ms George, who lives in Ludlow, is also concerned about what may happen on the rest of the site. She says staff have contacted her with worries over what may happen next.

"We will be pushing for more information. We fought before for this hospital and will fight for this hospital again," she said.

Ms George said a proposal to close the site back in 2017 lead to the "biggest public meeting in the history of Ludlow".

"The Methodist Hall was packed with people inside and a gathering outside," she said.

"They were queuing round the block. People were mobilised to fight then and you could feel the anger in the room.

"This time we will do what it takes again - we will not have that hospital closed down!"

The property agent marketing pointed out that the former maternity unit forms part of the Ludlow Hospital site, the "balance of which shall be retained".

The former maternity unit is a two-storey brick building, constructed in the mid 1800s, with later extensions.

Marketing documents reveal that pre-application discussions were held with Shropshire Council for the proposed conversion of the maternity ward building for a residential use with associated operational works.

The property experts say that the new owners, who have not been revealed, would not be under planning obligations or the need to include affordable housing.

Pre-application discussions do not mean such a scheme would be granted because that depends on what planners think when they have looked at all the proposed plans.