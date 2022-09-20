From left, Rev Wayne Davies, Rev Kelvin Price, Rev Lawrence Gittins, Melanie Trappe and Svitlana Matviichuk

Member of the clergy at a south Shropshire church have taken to regularly serving coffee and cakes at their church's new coffee shop.

Icon Coffee has opened at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow where Rector Kelvin Price, and curates Wayne Davies and Lawrence Gittins are regularly seen behind the counter of the new Icon Coffee.

They have trained as baristas and and are also serving up a big dose of friendship when they meet and greet the parishioners, locals and visitors who enter the historic medieval church.

The Rev Kelvin Price serves coffee as well as God

A spokesperson for the church said; "Along with the coffee which is produced by a local roaster and made on a La Marzocco machine, the cleric-collared baristas will serve handmade cakes and pastries from enthusiastic bakers who live and work locally.

"Icon Coffee is also delighted to have Melanie Trappe managing this new venture, with Emily Chilton assisting her.

"They have also been fortunate to be able to employ two inspiring Ukrainians who have come to live in Ludlow with their children thanks to the kind generosity of Janet and Chris Tuffley."

Even the cups which are used to provide the piping, frothing, coffee come with their own story. Called ‘Huskees’ and courting no handle, they are made from waste coffee husk. They are rigid which offer a good grip and are insulated. They have a comforting ‘feel,’ and are sold in the café and are fully recyclable.

Icon Coffee offers Caffe Sospeso - literally ‘suspended coffee’ in Italian.

Anyone buying a coffee for themselves can pay for a second cup and leave it ‘behind the counter’ for someone who, at the discretion of the barista, may not be in a position to pay.

All proceeds from Icon Coffee go towards the church’s mission work which the rector and the clerics are committed to.

A spokesperson said: "This work, guided by the Christian faith, involves helping people less fortunate find solutions to the problems which face them. Devoting time and energy to help and assist those amongst us who are encountering hardship or are in need of help."