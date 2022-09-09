Military gamers plan to use farmer's field in south Shropshire for 're-enacting'

An airsoft gamer in action

Frontline Events, based in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, has applied to Shropshire Council to use three fields of approximately 24-26 acres of farmland near Greete for its daytime activities.

"We are looking to lease this piece of land from Rock Hill Farm for the sole purpose to carry out re-enactment of various military games and we plan to carry out fieldcraft activities for our members," the company has told the council.

"There will be overnight camping and other outdoor activities."

The change of use would mean the farmer returning the site to grass. The veteran run company says the main use of the land will be for "Airsoft events and fieldcraft" but there will there will be no permanent structures built on the land.

Airsoft is a team game in which participants eliminate opposing players by tagging them out of play with spherical plastic projectiles shot with mock air weapons called airsoft guns.

The plan will mean no alterations to hedges or fences but the 800 acre farm will be changing fields to grass for our games.

The veteran-run company says all its games are limited to 100 players will all parking off road inside the access gate. Events will take place at weekends, during day light hours, the latest at 5pm. Some overnight camping is planned on Friday and Saturday.

A planning application has been lodged with Shropshire Council and attracted some comment.

Eric Allison, of Shropshire Area of the Ramblers, says a public footpath passes through the bottom of the site.

He has told the council that "it would be advisable if the legal course of the footpath were indicated or separated off from the rest of the site, so that participants in the events do not interfere by chance with anyone passing through this area on the footpath".