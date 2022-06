Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

A fire crew from Ludlow was scrambled at 3.54pm on Monday to reports of a car fire on the A49 at Asford Carbonel, near Ludlow.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a small vehicle which was being towed.

"There was no fire upon arrival of fire service personnel but one hose reel jet was used to cool the brakes and a thorough inspection was completed using the thermal imaging camera."