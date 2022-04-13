Notification Settings

Poorly dog put down after being found abandoned in field suffering from tumour

By David Tooley

A poorly dog had to be put down after being found alone in a south Shropshire field suffering from a large leg tumour.

The poorly dog was found in Richard's Castle


The black and white Labrador/collie cross type animal was found by the dog warden in a small enclosed field in Richard's Castle on Monday.

Animal welfare charity the RSPCA suspects that the dog was abandoned.

Now the RSPCA has made an appeal to try to find the owner of the animal, which a spokesperson said had to be put to sleep on welfare grounds at the vets after being brought in by the dog warden.

The dog had no microchip and was found to be underweight with a large ulcerated tumour on its hind leg.

RSPCA Inspector Suzi Smith, who is investigating, said: “It is concerning that someone would allow a dog to get in such a state when he was clearly in need of medical treatment. I would appeal to anyone who knows anything to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should phone 0300 1234 999 quoting reference 845489.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care you can visit its website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

