Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Town council installs new bus shelter

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

A new bus shelter has been installed at one of a town's most used bus stops.

Upper Galdeford, in Ludlow. Picture: Google
Upper Galdeford, in Ludlow. Picture: Google

Ludlow Town Council put a lot of research several years ago into finding a shelter that would meet the needs of the bus users and be suitable for the site.

The shelter was successfully installed in Upper Galdeford by Autocross Euroshel with the help of traffic management company Amberon, on March 22.

Shelters have been installed previously at Sheet Road and Corve Street and are well used.

Councillor Robin Pote, the Mayor of Ludlow, said: "This is the third shelter that we have installed on an ongoing annual basis.

"We hope to continue working through the most popular or exposed stops on our bus routes so that all residents are able to benefit from the service.

"The design that we use, with its clean simple lines, blends in well with the mixed architectural landscape of Ludlow."

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News