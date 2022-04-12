Town council installs new bus shelter

Upper Galdeford, in Ludlow. Picture: Google

Ludlow Town Council put a lot of research several years ago into finding a shelter that would meet the needs of the bus users and be suitable for the site.

The shelter was successfully installed in Upper Galdeford by Autocross Euroshel with the help of traffic management company Amberon, on March 22.

Shelters have been installed previously at Sheet Road and Corve Street and are well used.

Councillor Robin Pote, the Mayor of Ludlow, said: "This is the third shelter that we have installed on an ongoing annual basis.

"We hope to continue working through the most popular or exposed stops on our bus routes so that all residents are able to benefit from the service.