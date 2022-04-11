'Losses too great to bear': Family calls time on festive Shropshire event after 23 years

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre 2021 at Ludlow Castle was sadly cancelled due to Storm Arwen..

After 23 years of bringing festive joy to thousands of people, the family firm behind the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre have announced that the losses of the last few years have been "too great for a small family business to bear."

Following the pandemic last year's event was cruelly devastated by Storm Arwen, which left a trail of destruction on the eve of the return of the event.

Prue and Abi Dakin, of Dakin Events, made their heartbreaking announcement on social media.

"It's with heavy hearts that we have to share that after a lot of thought and soul searching we are saying goodbye to Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre," they said on the event's Facebook page.

In Picture L>R: Organisers Abi Dakin and Prue Dakin..

"In spite of generous support from so many people we are no longer able to bring you the event we've all loved for 23 years.

"Due to the pandemic and the need to move the Fayre online, and then the huge financial losses following the devastation wrought by Storm Arwen our cumulative losses are too great for a small family business to bear."

The announcement brought immediate and sympathetic reactions from many of the fair's customers over the years.

The mother and daughter team added: "We are truly grateful to everyone who came together to help make the Fayre such a one-of-a-kind experience over the years, and we will treasure our memories of our beautiful Fayre forever."

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said he hoped Ludlow Town Council could help to fill the huge gap.

Councillor Boddington said: "This is is a big blow for for Ludlow.

"We are already struggling to recover from the pandemic.

"The Medieval Christmas Fayre is one of the town's biggest festivals and in my view, the best of them all."

Devastation in Ludlow. Pic: Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fair

He added: "You didn't need to spend much money to enjoy the splendour and silliness of this festival based in Ludlow Castle.

"It was a festival for all ages. Our town will miss the Fayre and it leaves a gap in our town's calender that will be hard to fill.