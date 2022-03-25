Notification Settings

Arrest made as 50,000 doses of illegal medicine recovered in police raid

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after 50,000 doses of illegal medicine were been recovered in a raid by police officers in Shropshire.

West Mercia Police recovered the illegal medicine and £8,500 in cash when officers executed two warrants at properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer on Thursday.

Police officers worked in partnership with officers from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

A police spokesman said: "A 31-year-old man from Knowbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of unlicensed medicine, possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and money laundering. He remains in custody."

Police enquiries are ongoing.

South Shropshire police team sergeant Damien Kelly said: "The safer neighbourhood teams across West Mercia Police are committed to preventing and reducing harm in their communities.

“Part of this activity involves working in collaboration with partners such as the MHRA through quality intelligence led investigations.

“Offences such as these are designed to tackle the clear risks that exist with unlicensed supply of medicines and controlled drugs and this crime type will not be tolerated.”

The MHRA has been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

