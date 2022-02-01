Campaigners are nervously awaiting a planning decision at Castle View, Ludlow where six homes are planned

The Save the Meadow Action Group believes a decision could be imminent on building six homes with parking and access on land west of Castle View Terrace.

Shropshire Council refused the plans in November 2020 but the applicant Shropshire Homes used its right to appeal to the Bristol-based Planning Inspectorate.

On January 6 the inspectorate received a final submission from the Shropshire Homes and said no more comments would be taken into consideration. Campaigners say they could receive a decision any day now.

"We have done everything we can, we hope it is enough," said campaigner Tish Dockerty. "Now it is up to the inspector.

"We will be waiting with bated breath for a decision to drop into our email inboxes. We really do not know what the decision will be."

The objectors raised a "couple of thousand" pounds to employ a consultant to marshal arguments and also had Shropshire Council experts sustaining their objections. They also raised pledges totalling £100,000 to bid for the land, and may try to buy the plot again if they win their case.

Castle View, Ludlow where six homes and planned and campaigners are nervously awaiting a planning decision

A planning application followed homes being approved nearby and campaigners said even more were unnecessary. They also argued that it is an important green space in the town.

"We have put a lot of work into it," said Tish, who was told that 280 objections were lodged by individuals and Ludlow Town Council. "But we really don't know what the decision will be.

"We feel like it has been hanging over us for a long time."

Tish said if they win their case the action group may consider making another bid to buy the land for the community.

In their final submission to the planning inspectorate, senior planning consultant Mike Lloyd, on behalf of Shropshire Homes, said the plan "seeks to make best use of land and add to the provision and choice of housing available in the area.

"No unacceptable adverse impacts have been identified that would outweigh the benefits of the proposal."

They also reject a council statement that it is meeting its house building targets in the area.

Mr Lloyd says the housing requirement for Ludlow is a total of 875 dwellings at an average rate of about 44 per year.

"It is evident... that the rate of completions is falling far short of planned provision."