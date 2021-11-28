Busy street taped off as fire crews remove loose roof tile

Fire crews used an aerial ladder platform to remove the tile safely

The tile was hanging from the Nationwide building in the Bull Ring, Ludlow, so the area was taped off while fire crews safely removed it before it fell.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 1.05pm we received a call reporting an incident in Ludlow.

"One roof ridge tile hanging from building over street. Crews cordoned off the road.

"Three fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.