Arts group upset after disappearance of ceramic remembrance poppies

Only two of four poppies are left

Loudwater Community Arts, in Ludlow, made the poppies in 2018 as part of a project to commemorate the centenary of the end of the first world war.

They had run a community project with community groups and schools, creating banners and handmade ceramic poppies in memory of those lives lost in Ludlow during the conflict. Most of them were sold to raise funds for Ludlow branch of the Royal British Legion, except four.

The four were kept by the charity at its offices in Bromfield Road "as a memory of the project and to recognise those lives lost." But the number has been reduced to two after two "went missing."

A post on the charity Facebook page with an appeal for their return with "no questions asked."

The post reads: "After keeping these poppies safe for two years during our flooding and covid closures we ‘planted’ the poppies outside our door to welcome visitors.

"Today what was a planting of four has now dropped to two! When the first poppy went missing we put it down to a possible breakage, but now two are gone and it’s upsetting.

"If you are aware of where these may have gone, please encourage them to be returned, no questions will be asked, we just want to see the poppies back where they belong and please share this far and wide to help us recover them."