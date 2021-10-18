New manager at The Squirrel pub is just nuts about Ludlow

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/10/21 .New landlord of The Squirrel, Ludlow, James Grant raises a glass to celebrate signing up to support a local charity, the Friends of Ludlow Hospital..

James, aged 29, took over at The Squirrel, in Foldgate Lane, Ludlow, and he's just nuts about his new venture in the Marston's inn.

"We came just over two weeks ago and we've already made a big difference," said James, who was married to Emma, also aged 29, at the end of August.

"We've hired quite a few people who are working their socks off for the pub. The feedback we are getting on TripAdvisor is very exciting."

James came to Ludlow after three and a half years as manager of the Bluebell in Malvern, which is also a Marston's pub.

"Ludlow is closer to Emma's parents," said James, who came down south from his native Newcastle-on-Tyne for work.

Now James is busy making contacts and connections with the local community.

He has offered to help raise funds for Ludlow Community Hospital in conjunction with The League of Friends.

James said: “My wife and I worked together with Midlands Air Ambulance at the Bluebell by running quiz nights, raffles and other events and helped raised more than £5,000 for them since Autumn 2020. We want to do the same here and Ludlow Community Hospital seems to be a worthy cause.”

The quiz will be running every Wednesday from November 3 and booking on 01584 879940 is recommended. Quizzers can also get money off pub food.

Peter Corfield, chairman of The League of Friends, said: “It is good to have The Squirrel on board now that the social distancing rules are relaxing. James has outlined a number of events, starting with a quiz night on November 3.

"We are currently discussing with the hospital authorities how best to use this income to provide additional facilities for hospital staff as a thank you for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic in the hospital and the community.”

The pub has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thesquirrel.ludlow