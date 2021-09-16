Meeting offered over the hump with no bump

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/09/21 .Parents have complained about the new speedbump outside Ludlow Primary School. They say it's actually speeded the cars up rather than slow them down..Pictured is parent governor Nicky Stewardson with her daughter Lillie, aged 4, Andy Boddington from Shropshire Council and councillor Tracey Huffer...

The bumpless hump appeared outside Ludlow Primary School as part of a Shropshire Council road safety scheme.

Councillor Tracey Huffer welcomed most aspects of the scheme in Sandpits Road, Ludlow, which has included signs and markings. But she claimed that the bump helped make the busy road so smooth that it seems to have speeded up the traffic. And she called for a meeting with officers.

Now it seems they are willing to take her up on the offer.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s head of transport and environment, said the scheme has "to the best of our knowledge" been constructed as as advised following a full consultation with the local councillor.

He added: “The plateau - constructed to a standard specification – was chosen to improve and promote a crossing point for the school, prams and wheelchair users, and those with mobility issues. Sandpits is also a bus route making a plateau more appropriate.

“Following completion of the scheme, a road safety audit is now due and we will be reviewing the scheme and will take on board any recommendations made as result.

"Officers are very happy to meet up on site to discuss matters with the local councillor.