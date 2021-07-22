Names announced to whet appetites for food festival

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/09/2019 - Ludlow Food Festival 2019 - at Ludlow Castle- Their 25 year..

Ludlow Food Festival returns to Ludlow Castle this September, and the grounds will be filled with exhibitors and vendors, demonstrations across three main stages, interactive talks, and tastings with different chefs and producers on each day.

And this year festival-goers have even more to sink their teeth into with a pop- up cookery school, food photography courses, wine and gin-tasting workshops.

The popular Fire Stage, this year taking over the whole of the Inner Bailey, will be bigger than ever with plenty of space for those live demonstrations. There will also be two pop-up feasts: one by Marcus Bean of Brompton Cookery School, and another by the Fire Stage chefs who will come together to cook collaboratively and deliver a delicious feast. The Fire Stage area will open later meaning revellers can enjoy a relaxed vibe with music by a DJ, relaxing by the Kadai firebowls.

A huge variety of produce will be available across the Festival, with visitors able to browse and shop across numerous stalls from bakers, chocolatiers, freshly churned ice cream, locally produced charcuterie, artisan cheeses, herbs and honey, through to unusual wines, crafted ciders and beers and more in between.

Sarit and Itamar of Honey & Co. have said: “Our food journeys have taken us far and wide and finally bring us to Ludlow – which is known for its foodie culture. We are truly delighted to join the Food Festival this year, to be part of the conversations we love having and to share our memories and everything we have learnt from our travels chasing smoke around the Levant.”

Hannah James, events manager for Ludlow Food Festival, said: “It’s great to be back in action, in the grounds of Ludlow Castle, where we have been for almost all of the Festival’s history except when we moved online last year – a global pandemic has been the only thing to bring the Food Festival to a halt since it began.

“Visitors can be confident that we’re making our event Covid safe, in line with government regulations and in places going beyond what is required. We are looking forward to bringing visitors our usual mix of culinary excellence, with top names in the business, and the best of independent food producers. We cater to every taste and interest with a wealth of talks and demos for a perfect fun-filled adventure all centered around food.”

Ludlow Food Festival is open on Friday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm, Saturday 11 from 10am to 6:30pm, and Sunday 12 from 10am to 5pm.