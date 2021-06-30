Urge your MP to join prickly debate, says Hedgehog charity

Having successfully gathered over 100,000 signatures on a petition, the Ludlow-based British Hedgehog Preservation Society has secured a date in parliament for a debate on how changes in the law might help the UK’s dwindling hedgehog population.

It will take place on July 5 between 4.30pm and 6pm. Now the charity is asking its supporters to contact their MP to request that they attend and be a voice for the prickly creatures.

Fay Vass, chief executive of the British Hedgehog Society, said: “We would love everyone to send an email to their MP before July 5 asking them to attend the debate and support the petition. To get you started, you can find some suggested wording for your email on our website www.britishhedgehogs.org.uk.”

Hedgehog numbers have fallen by half in rural areas and a third in urban areas since the year 2000.