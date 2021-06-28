Ludlow MP says all ministers should be notified of cameras following resignation of Matt Hancock as Health Secretary

The Conservative MP was speaking in the House of Commons after footage from a security camera showing Matt Hancock breaking Covid guidelines by kissing his aide was made public.
An internal investigation is ongoing into how the footage was leaked.
Mr Dunne said: "I joined the Department of Health in moving into this new building, 39 Victoria Street, at the end of 2017.
"Could she [Parliamentary Secretary Julia Lopez MP] ask their department in their internal investigation whether these devices were installed as part of the new build, or whether they were installed subsequently, and could she please develop a protocol from the cabinet office across Government that all ministers – and frankly all people working in Government buildings – are notified of any official listening, visual or other sensors in their place of work so they are aware of it rather than, as we have been, surprised by it."