Series of Shropshire fires prompts reminder to keep chimneys clear as cold weather sets in

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also urged residents only to use seasoned wood for burning, after the creeping onset of cold weather led to many chimneys being switched on for the first time this year.

Soon after 8pm on Friday, November 27, the service was called to Knowbury, near Ludlow. A fire had started in the chimney of a home although it was out by the time a crew arrived from Ludlow.

The firefighters carried out checks using a thermal camera and chimney rods.

Then at around 10.30am on Sunday another fire involving a wood-burning stove and a chimney flue was reported at Snitton, also in the Ludlow area.

Three fire crews were sent from Ludlow and from Telford. They used a hose reel jet and chimney rods to remove the danger.

Later that day, at Tong Havana, Tong, firefighters had to use a 13.5m ladder in conjunction with a hose to extinguish a fire that started above an open hearth.

And today, soon before 9am, the fire service was called to The Crescent, Hodnet, for another fire being treated as involving a chimney.

Three crews attended, from Hodnet and from Telford.

A statement from the service said: "Crews attended three chimney fire this weekend, two in the Ludlow area and one in the Shifnal area. Please ensure your chimneys are swept at least twice a year and only use seasoned wood."