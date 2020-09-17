Devoted Roger saddles up for hospital that saved wife

Ludlow's Roger Barker's wife Lynn was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread to her brain. She received complex surgery by doctors at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Now Roger has completed a 100-mile Virtual Velo challenge for the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) Charity, and the money he raised will go towards immunotherapy research trials which have the potential to change the way in which cancers are treated.

Roger said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support Lynn has received, and the ground-breaking work that UHB Charity is funding.

“I wanted to do something that will go some way to repaying them and also assist the research that will benefit cancer patients across the board.

"I greatly enjoyed taking on the Marathon Velo Challenge and I am incredibly grateful for the wonderful generosity shown by everyone who has donated to my page.”

Lynn was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2018, and went on to receive treatment at QEHB where it was discovered that the cancer had spread to her brain.

She went on to have complex neurological surgery, followed by CyberKnife treatment. Lynn has gone on to receive a course of innovative immunotherapy as part of a trial at the hospital, also funded thanks to generous donations to UHB Charity.

Mike Hammond, chief executive of University Hospitals Birmingham Charity, said: “We are so proud of our amazing Virtual Velo riders for all that they have achieved over the past few months.

"Our cyclists have pedalled around the world to raise funds to support our work, and they have all enjoyed keeping us up to date with their progress.

“The money that they have raised will help us to continue funding cutting-edge equipment, world leading research and added extras for our patients across our hospitals.

"More than ever, we are grateful for the generous support that we receive that allows us to make a huge difference to our patients and staff every day.”

Find out more about the Virtual Velo Challenge at www.virtualvelo.org

To donate to the charity visit hospitalcharity.org/donate