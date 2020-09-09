Ludlow housing legend retires after 37 years

Julie Fowler, from Ludlow, has worked at Connexus for 37 years and is now retiring after a career full of highlights.

Her career in housing started in 1983, and bosses said Julie’s dedication and hard work has never changed.

“And neither had our appreciation for the team spirit and ‘life at Connexus’ that she truly embodies,” said Richard Woolley, chief executive at Connexus.

“I think what’s amazing with Julie is the commitment to local residents, which is the type of community-focused work we’re especially proud of here at Connexus.

"She’s made a tremendous difference and inspired so many other colleagues. We’re sorry to see Julie go and wish her all the best.”

A longtime Ludlow resident, Julie’s role as Independent Living Scheme Co-ordinator saw her take the lead at sheltered housing schemes for older residents.

Julie Fowler

Her annual holiday trips were famous among the residents at Whitefriars and Beech Gardens schemes in Ludlow, providing a fun high point.

“I used to take a video camera on these trips and video things throughout the week’s holiday: the fancy dress, the lovely group mealtimes and the dancing,” Julie said.

“Everybody would bring their blank videotapes and I’d make them a copy, editing out anything the residents didn’t want their families to see!”

She also won the Best Older People’s Landlord Award at the Inside Housing Awards 2018.

The award recognised the important social value of our Independent Living Schemes in helping residents enjoy their home environment for as long as possible, with Julie demonstrating to judges how these schemes combine high-quality affordable housing with a real sense of community.

2018 also saw Beech Gardens, then overseen by Julie, shortlisted for a prestigious Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) award.