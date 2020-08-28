Calls to protect town jewels from traffic damage

Reversing the Ludlow’s one-way system has been pitched as a means to protect buildings from being frequently hit by HGVs, and has led to talk of an all-encompassing transport plan which could include an improved park and ride and even a new level added to a major car park.

Both the Grade I listed Buttercross and the Grade II listed Bodenhams store opposite have withstood persistent collisions over the years as large vehicles struggle to navigate the end of King Street.

Since the latest smash, which saw chunks taken off the Buttercross overnight by a vehicle which failed to stop, King Street has been closed to traffic to prevent the building being hit again while the damage is repaired.

The incident has reignited debate over what permanent measures need to be brought in to protect the town’s historic assets – whether that be pedestrianising King Street for good, putting a weight restriction on town centre roads or banning vehicles completely during the busiest hours.

Shropshire Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, has now suggested reversing the town’s one-way system, which would see vehicles travel eastwards through Castle Square, High Street and King Street.

To complete the loop, the traffic flow of Brand Lane, Bell Lane and Mill Street would also be reversed. Councillor Boddington has further proposed including Broad Street in the one-way system, with drivers only permitted to travel northwards towards the Buttercross to turn right into King Street.

Councillor Boddington said: “The Buttercross and Bodenhams are bashed up with depressing regularity.

“The damage to the Buttercross in this incident has been significant. We need to protect our historic buildings. Our town centre would not be the same without them.

Advertising

“Reversing traffic flow will mean that large vehicles will get a better approach to the Buttercross-Bodenhams chicane.

“There will be less likelihood of damage to two of our town’s most precious historic assets.”

Councillor Boddington said he had discussed the options with bus and HGV drivers and reversing the one-way system seemed the “simple” solution, but would still require work to move bus stops, alter the direction of parking spaces and introduce new traffic lights and signage.

To finance the project, he said it could be included as part of a wider transport funding bid to upgrade the park and ride operating from the Eco Park and introduce an electric bus.

Advertising

“We tend to patch up and make do on transport in our town,” added Councillor Boddington.

“We need a complete rethink about how get in and out of Ludlow. The time to begin that rethink is now.”

Ludlow mayor Tim Gill said there could be some merit in the proposals, if there was support from residents and businesses.

He agreed it was important that any changes were part of a wider plan to improve transport in the town, which he said should also include increasing parking provision.

Councillor Gill said: “I can see some merit in reversing the traffic flow. It would resolve, to some extent, the problem of a better approach to the Buttercross and Bodenhams.

“However, if the reversal were to happen the turn into Brand Lane from either up or down Old Street would be tight and there would possibly need to be the loss of parking spaces to accommodate the angle of approach needed for larger lorries.

“But traffic flow reversal is an idea that is worthy of wider consideration and consultation with both the business community and residents to see if there is any common agreement.

“However, there is a danger that things could be done in a piecemeal manner when what is needed is an integrated approach that includes a proper park and ride and the expansion of parking on the edges of Ludlow, such as a second level to the Lower Galdeford car park.

“I know from talking to shop owners that the closure of King Street has caused problems with getting larger deliveries and waste removal and they look forward to a speedy repair of the Buttercross and the opening of King Street.”