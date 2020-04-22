Advertising
Five arrested after police use stinger on suspected drug supply car in Ludlow
Five people were arrested in Ludlow after police deployed a stinger to stop a car suspected of being linked to drug supply.
The driver provided a positive drug wipe after officers stopped the navy blue BMW 1 Series.
OPU Shropshire said: "A job from yesterday whereby a vehicle linked to drug supply in Ludlow was stung and all five occupants detained! Driver also provided a positive drug wipe.
"Thanks Ludlow Cops and Sergeant Damien Kelly for your help. #DRUGS #countylines #stung #police #Shropshire."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.