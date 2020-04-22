Five arrested after police use stinger on suspected drug supply car in Ludlow

The driver provided a positive drug wipe after officers stopped the navy blue BMW 1 Series.

OPU Shropshire said: "A job from yesterday whereby a vehicle linked to drug supply in Ludlow was stung and all five occupants detained! Driver also provided a positive drug wipe.

"Thanks Ludlow Cops and Sergeant Damien Kelly for your help. #DRUGS #countylines #stung #police #Shropshire."