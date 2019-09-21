Historic pub saved following re-Boot

The Boot Inn at Orleton, near Ludlow, is open for business for the first time since July 2017 after villagers stepped in to save it.

Now, following an eight-month refurbishment, the pub is being run by experienced tenants Chris and Hollie Thorpe.

The pub was shut in 2017 by its then owner who put on the market for development, sparking fears it might be sold for housing.

But the parish council listed it as a 'community asset', giving villagers the first option to buy it. The asking price was £550,000.

A share issue attracted 300 investors, raising the funds to buy the pub and finance a much-needed refurbishment of the Grade II listed building.

John Alderman, chairman of the community benefit society, said it was something the whole community had been looking forward to for some time.

"This has only been possible through the investments made by the community and the hard work of volunteers who helped throughout the refurbishment," he said.

"Once more, Orleton has The Boot Inn open at the heart of the village, a welcome refuge and friendly watering hole, definitely more than a pub."

He said the scheme would not have been possible had it not been for the support of other organisations, including The Plunkett Foundation, The Pub is The Hub, the Campaign for Real Ale, and Power to Change.

He said the community benefit society was still looking for investors if people wanted to help.