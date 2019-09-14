Hope for troubled Shropshire church as village rallies to keep it going

St Paul's, in Knowbury, faced an uncertain future due to a dwindling congregation and the resignation of its warden.

But a public meeting to discuss the fate of the church resolved to keep it going with a scaled back operation.

Parochial Church Council secretary Judith Roele said: "The meeting was well attended. There were people from the other parishes within the benefice who came to support us and there were some concerned villagers.

"People came forward and said they were willing to help with things like church cleaning and fundraising, but nobody came forward who would be willing to stand as church warden.

"The rector was there, and Wendy Coombey, the community partnership and funding officer.

"She told us we could have fewer services, just the main ones during the year, and open the church up to more community purposes."

The historic church, which was consecrated by the Bishop of Hereford in 1840 to satisfy the needs of a burgeoning population of mine workers.

Population

But over the decades its population has declined, and it now only sees around 10 people attending each service.

Judith said it was "symptomatic" of a gradual national shift away from regularly attending religious services.

The resignation of church warden Carol Hardy at the annual parish meeting, meaning it could not continue to function unless a replacement was found.

It is now hoped that others uses can be made of the church building, like entertainment, arts and music, at times when there are no services planned.

"I think we will just have to wait and see what develops," said Judith.

"It is a relief that we are not closing, although the elderly parishioners are dismayed that there will not be a service every Sunday."