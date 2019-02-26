Dozens back fight to save Shropshire pub

The group has set up a petition as members seek to protect the Acton Arms in Morville for the future. The pub is currently closed, but nearly 100 people have signed the petition set up by Lily Jones.

Registering the building as an asset of community value provides some protection against potential plans to redevelop the pub as something else, and even the opportunity for local people to raise the money it would cost to buy the pub.

An asset can be nominated in writing to the local council which covers the area in which it is based. Lily’s petition talks about the pub’s place as a centre for the community, and the part it has played in providing a place for people to meet.

It states: “Our pub is an important part of the local community, we do not want to lose it. We would like to see the Acton open again, we miss the contact with our friends and neighbours. Many teams are run from it, its a place where you can find help for all sorts and it can be so much more.”

A listing advertising the tenancy of the pub speaks of the opportunities available in taking over the venue.

It states: “The Acton Arms is a site that would appeal not only to the locals but to drive up trade due to its location, food offering and well-kept beers and wines.

“With this is in mind the landlords are seeking experienced food operators to take the reins at this site to build on trade here and capture custom both locally and from further afield.

“The new retailers must be able to keep excellent cask ale, manage a large kitchen, run pub teams and arrange live entertainment.”