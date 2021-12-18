South Shropshire church tower lit up in memory of famous actor Clifford Rose

Clifford Rose. Picture supplied by family

Clifford Rose's face will be very familiar to TV watchers and theatre goers in the 1970s as he starred in the BBC television series Secret Army and Kessler.

His long list of acting credits also included King Lear, Doctor Who, the Pirates of the Caribbean and The Iron Lady. He also appeared briefly in The Crown on Netflix.

On Thursday, December 16, the tower at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow was lit up in memory of Clifford Rose, who was aged 92 when he died on November 6, and his wife Celia Ryder, who died in 2012.

Mr Rose's son, Duncan Rosslair, said: "This is something I have organised for mum in the past, but is particularly pertinent this year, not least in that dad was a true son of Herefordshire. It is quite beautiful to see how far the light shines out over the surrounding countryside."

Mr Rosslair said there are plans for a memorial event for his dad next year as there has, as yet, been no public ceremony and that people may wish to pay their respects by way of a moment of quiet reflection or prayer this festive season.

When Mr Rose, who was born in Hamnish Clifford, near Leominster, had been unable to stay at home as his health deteriorated.

A Go Fund Me campaign raised more than £28,000 to allow him to move from Stratford-upon-Avon and stay in a care home in London that he loved. His first name was taken from the name of the Herefordshire border village.