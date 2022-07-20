More fish rescued from drying up Shropshire river

Photo: @EnvAgencyMids

Staff from the Environment Agency's fisheries team went out to the River Redlake, in Bucknell, between Knighton and Leintwardine, on Tuesday to carry out the rescue mission.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency Midlands said: "Almost 100 brown trout, Atlantic salmon and an eel were rescued and relocated further downstream where the river doesn't dry up."

But it isn't only fish that get into trouble when the river runs low. They also rescued white-clawed crayfish from a dried up section of the River Redlake.

The endangered species were moved to a safe haven in Malvern where they can breed and help prevent extinction.

Environment Agency staff want people who see fish in distress to call them on 0800 807060.

Earlier in the month Environment Agency staff rescued around 300 brown trout.

They also rescued 16 Atlantic salmon from the River Teme at Leintwardine, as the rivers continue to suffer from a prolonged dry spell. Even though the region suffered huge flooding earlier in the year, the amount of rainfall has not been enough.