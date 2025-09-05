Emergency overnight closure of A49 planned in Shropshire after a tractor crash damaged bridge

Work to install a temporary footpath will be taking place overnight on the A49 at Onibury, after a tractor crashed into a bridge on the busy road earlier this week.

The road between Onibury and Ludlow will be closed between 9pm on Friday, September 5 and 6am on Saturday, September 6.

Craven Arms Councillor Josh Dickin said the work would involve installing concrete blocks to protect pedestrians.

Onibury, near Ludlow - the bridge over the River Onny was left damaged after being hit by a tractor

Earlier this week, the A49 between Ludlow and Craven Arms was closed for several hours after a tractor hit the bridge over the River Onny at around 11.20pm.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said no one was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made.

The road remained closed for around six hours while temporary traffic controls were put in place.

At the time, a spokesperson for National Highways reported the crash had caused "significant damage" and temporary traffic lights would be in place "for a number of weeks" until the bridge was repaired.