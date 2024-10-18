'Amazing work over the summer has been undone by rain': Video shows scale of flood damage at Shropshire tourist attraction

The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre has shared a video of the devastating scene in Onny Meadows following the deluge.

Even though it is on a flood plain in Craven Arms, Wednesday's heavy rain amazed people as the River Onny rose and ruined access paths installed at a cost of some £25,000 with a grant from Severn Trent.

A spokesperson for the attraction: "There is a great irony in the beauty of the meadows today after the river ripped through them – taking our amazing new paths and much more with it.

Onny Meadows in the summer

"We are sad to report that the amazing work done over the summer, creating our new all access paths, has been undone by the recent rainfall.

"The paths, along with a bridge over the river and many areas of fencing have suffered against the torrent."

Centre chiefs are set to decide their course of action but say access is very limited in and around the meadows.

"We are thinking of all those affected by the recent floods and sending well wishes to everyone affected," they add.

The plan to create a new wetland area in the meadows, titled Squelch, comprises a 200 square metre wader scrape, a bird hide and accessible paths allowing free public access for people of all abilities.

It is part of an ongoing management program to develop the Onny Meadows.

Squelch has three main objectives: the first is to provide a place for nature to thrive - it’s hoped the site will attract Great Crested Newts as well as a wealth of invertebrates and wetland birds.

The second is to develop people’s love for and understanding of their local wildlife. Through some immersive displays and a new bird hide, there will be opportunity for close encounters of the natural kind.

It was also planned to hold back the river water during times of flood, helping to alleviate flooding in residential areas further downstream.