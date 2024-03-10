Petition to 'save' threatened recycling centre gains almost 7,000 signatures in just five days

Shropshire Council is facing a £62 million shortfall in its funding for the coming financial year, and the possible closure of two recycling centres out of Craven Arms, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and Whitchurch was raised as part of the authority's budget.

Despite the council giving assurances that the decision isn't imminent, residents have banded together to get behind the mission to save Craven Arms' local tip, and a petition to save it has accrued thousands of signatures in a matter of days.

Commenting on the online petition, signatories raised concerns about the increase of fly-tipping and the potential 40-mile round trip to the tip.

Local county councillor Andy Boddington previously vowed to fight to keep Craven Arms open.

Councillor Boddington said “Shropshire Council has had a good reputation on recycling. Closure of two household recycling centres will destroy that reputation.

“We intend to make the strongest possible protests over any closure to Craven Arms household recycling centre. In 2014, Shropshire Council closed the Ludlow household recycling centre. That led to more fly-tipping and more recyclables going into the black bin for incineration.

“We need a rethink of this policy before the council trashes our county’s green credentials forever.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said any decision is not imminent.

He added that if such a decision has to be made it will follow a full public consultation exercise and be subject to ratification by the Cabinet and full council.

Councillor Nellis said: "It is something that we do not want to do and if we can find a way for it not to happen then it won't happen.

"No decision has been made on what two sites might close."

The petition is available to view online at: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/save-the-craven-arms-recycling-centre