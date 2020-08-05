No Covid-19 cases identified in wider Craven Arms community

Shropshire Council and Public Health England (PHE) Midlands say they are continuing to work with key partners to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 at the site.

They said today that the risk of catching coronavirus in the Craven Arms community was low.

A spokesman for the team working to contain the outbreak said: "We want to encourage everyone to play their part by continuing to follow the Government guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission.

"As an additional measure, if you are a resident of Craven Arms, and regardless of whether you have Covid-19 symptoms, testing is available. A test site at Craven Arms Business Park is open every day from 10.30am - 3.30pm.

"The risk of catching coronavirus in the Craven Arms community is low. No additional positive cases have been identified in the wider Craven Arms community.

"We understand some residents in and around Craven Arms have had some issues in booking their test via NHS 119. We have contacted the NHS with regards to this, and advise that local residents go online to book a test. We will also be offering a further drop-in session over next weekend and we will release further information in the coming days."

For local advice and support during the pandemic (especially if you are self-isolating), call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 Helpline on 0345 678 9028 (lines open on the weekend on Saturday from 9am-4pm and Sunday 9am-12pm) or visit our website at www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.

More information about coronavirus, testing, self-isolation, and social distancing is available from the UK Government website at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.