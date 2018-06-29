Advertising
Sunlight on mirror starts Shropshire house blaze
Sunlight reflecting off a mirror is believed to have started a house fire in south Shropshire.
Crews were called to Clunton, near Craven Arms, shortly before 8pm on Thursday.
It started in the bedroom and was caused by sunlight shining directly onto a mirror, according to early investigations.
Firefighters used a hosereel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
The fire service will be in Clunton today to offer advice to residents about staying safe in the hot weather.
