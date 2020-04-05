Advertising
Clun pub caught flouting Covid-19 rules by holding lock in
A pub in Clun was caught flouting the Covid-19 social distancing rules by holding a lock in last night.
Police had to close down the gathering and issued a stern warning.
South Shropshire SNT's said: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have had to close down a lock in at a pub in Clun tonight. We will use the full extent of the law to ensure people abide by the rules during this pandemic."
