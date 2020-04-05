Menu

Advertising

Clun pub caught flouting Covid-19 rules by holding lock in

By Nick Humphreys | Clun | News | Published:

A pub in Clun was caught flouting the Covid-19 social distancing rules by holding a lock in last night.

Police had to close down the gathering and issued a stern warning.

South Shropshire SNT's said: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team have had to close down a lock in at a pub in Clun tonight. We will use the full extent of the law to ensure people abide by the rules during this pandemic."

Clun South Shropshire Local Hubs News Crime Coronavirus Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News