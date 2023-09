Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire engines were scrambled from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer to Chorley, near Bridgnorth, at 7.14am on Thursday (28).

A fire investigation officer was also sent.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a fire involving 80 tonnes of timber.

Firefighters uses a hosereel jet and separated the timber into small piles to deal with the incident.