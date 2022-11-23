Notification Settings

MP praises Cleobury Mortimer school success during visit to its assembly

By David Tooley

A Shropshire MP has praised the behaviour of pupils at a successful school in his constituency.

Pupils on the school council at Cleobury Mortimer Primary School welcome local MP Philip Dunne
Pupils on the school council at Cleobury Mortimer Primary School welcome local MP Philip Dunne

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne visited Cleobury Mortimer Primary School on Friday, where he was introduced to the school assembly by Year 6 teacher Nicola Mountjoy and met the school council.

Mr Dunne said: “I was very encouraged to see Cleobury Mortimer Primary in such good shape, with some 270 children on the school roll this term.

“The children were really well behaved and engaged during the Assembly.

“I also had a very good meeting with members of the school council, who asked lots of good questions. I have agreed to see if the innovative police cadets initiative can resume at the school next year at Mrs Mountjoy’s request."

Mrs Mountjoy said: “The children and staff really enjoyed hearing about Mr Dunne’s experiences of government and life as a politician.

“The school council loved asking him questions and finding out that elements of our election process replicate real life.

“It is so beneficial for the children to meet such an inspirational visitor and it gives them a belief of what they could achieve in the future.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

