Road closures for seven days near Cleobury Mortimer

By Sue AustinCleobury MortimerPublished:

A road in South Shropshire is to get major road repairs later this month.

Highway workers will embark on seven days of roadworks on the A4117.

A section of road will be affected between Doddington and Hopton Wafers near Cleobury Mortimer.

The work means the road will be closed during the daytime for seven days from April 21.

The closure will run from 9.30am until 4pm each day.

Shropshire Council, which has issued a temporary road closure order, said that the work will include patching of the carriageway, ironwork replacement, kerb resetting and kerb replacement. There will also be stud resetting and road marking.

Drivers will be diverted along the A456 and the A49.

