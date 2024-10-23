Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Firefighters from Church Stretton and Ludlow were called to Marshbrook near Church Stretton after sparks from a nearby bonfire caused the huge tree to catch alight.

Shropshire's fire service was called to the scene at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, October 22.

Screenshot from video shared by Church Stretton Fire Station

A spokesperson from Church Stretton Fire Station said the incident was "a very different sort" than they were used to.

They added: "We were called to attend an old tree which accidentally caught fire from sparks from a nearby bonfire.

"With it being hollow throughout, we had to extinguish it from the inside - different sort of incident this was which you don't come across very often."