Watch: Shropshire firefighters battle blaze inside 100-foot tree as smoke billows from trunk
A 100ft-tall tree issuing smoke from its trunk prompted a call to Shropshire firefighters on Tuesday.
Firefighters from Church Stretton and Ludlow were called to Marshbrook near Church Stretton after sparks from a nearby bonfire caused the huge tree to catch alight.
Shropshire's fire service was called to the scene at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, October 22.
A spokesperson from Church Stretton Fire Station said the incident was "a very different sort" than they were used to.
They added: "We were called to attend an old tree which accidentally caught fire from sparks from a nearby bonfire.
"With it being hollow throughout, we had to extinguish it from the inside - different sort of incident this was which you don't come across very often."