"Exceptional local generosity" - Volunteers thank Church Stretton community for toy donations

The idea of the Church Stretton toy collection came from Coop staff member and Rotarian Pamela Fleming and her idea spread like wildfire.

Church Stretton Rotary president Pat Stokes-Smith in her turn promoted it to the Coop, the Rotary members and the Foodbank and on posters in and around the town.

The result was a table topped with toys which were all passed on to local families who would be having a tough time at Christmas.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Church Stretton Rotary regularly transports food donations collected in the Coop to the Foodbank but this Christmas there was something special added – toy donations too.

"The organisers were very grateful for the numerous donations of toys, given in true Christmas spirit, while many families benefitted from this exceptional local generosity."

Church Stretton Rotary is a service club, whose members do volunteer and charity work to benefit local communities and also address global issues like eradicating polio. Rotary is also a way of meeting new people and enjoying fun social activities.

The Church Stretton Rotary is a part of the community, and of Rotary International one of the largest voluntary service organisation in the world. There are 35,000 Rotary Clubs throughout the world with a network of 1.4 million members.